Focused Wealth Management Inc Grows Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $288.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.90.

Shares of BABA traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $199.59. 143,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,758,887. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $540.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

