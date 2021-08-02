Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) by 283.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,108 shares during the quarter. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust makes up 0.5% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $2,549,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 210,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.49. 1,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,434. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.