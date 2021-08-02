Focused Wealth Management Inc Increases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46.0% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $296.22. The stock had a trading volume of 15,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,275. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.85 and a one year high of $299.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.64.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

