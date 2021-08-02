Focused Wealth Management Inc Lowers Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $10,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $239.72. 3,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,739. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $173.00 and a 12 month high of $243.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.