Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Cut to $74.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $72.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 418.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

