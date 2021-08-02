Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 122,346 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Shares of FSM opened at $4.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FSM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.