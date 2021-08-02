Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

Shares of FET stock opened at $21.72 on Thursday. Forum Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($1.67). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John A. Carrig bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,114,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 520.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 21,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

