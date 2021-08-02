Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) Stake Boosted by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.13% of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 25,521 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,941,000.

NYSEARCA FLCA traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,419. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.22. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $34.18.

