Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares Down 3.6%

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) was down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 12,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,210,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Frank’s International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Frank’s International by 3.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Frank’s International by 3.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Frank’s International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,274,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Frank’s International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

