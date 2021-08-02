Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.00

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 66 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 64.50 ($0.84), with a volume of 53849 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63 ($0.82).

The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.98 million and a P/E ratio of 49.23.

Get Frenkel Topping Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Frenkel Topping Group’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Frenkel Topping Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.04%.

In other news, insider Christopher Mills purchased 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £350,000 ($457,277.24). Also, insider Zoe Holland purchased 42,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £24,904.49 ($32,537.88).

Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile (LON:FEN)

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Frenkel Topping Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frenkel Topping Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.