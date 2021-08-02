Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRE. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €48.07 ($56.55).

FRE opened at €44.32 ($52.14) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The company has a 50-day moving average of €44.72.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

