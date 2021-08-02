Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) received a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 71.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €46.55 ($54.76).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock traded up €0.65 ($0.76) during trading on Monday, hitting €33.75 ($39.71). 18,524 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.64. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.