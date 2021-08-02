Fulcrum Equity Management Acquires 7,301 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 217.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.62. 30,160 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.41.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

