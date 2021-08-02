Fulcrum Equity Management Acquires New Shares in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000. Fulcrum Equity Management owned 8.15% of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:WOMN traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.54. 47 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,009. Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.