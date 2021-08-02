Fulcrum Equity Management Buys Shares of 9,894 Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000. Fulcrum Equity Management owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RZV. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37,400.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,089,000 after acquiring an additional 299,182 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RZV stock traded down $1.22 on Monday, hitting $90.44. 213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,726. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $100.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.87.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

