Fulcrum Equity Management Invests $3.07 Million in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,000. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF makes up 1.1% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fulcrum Equity Management owned approximately 2.37% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 34,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KCE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.30. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,534. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $54.97 and a 1-year high of $96.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.20.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

