Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 794 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fulcrum Equity Management reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,860,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.25.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $674.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,079. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $621.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $347.54 and a one year high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

