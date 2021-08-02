Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires New Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,088,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,943,000 after acquiring an additional 120,069 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $892,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $203.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $203.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TT. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.77.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

