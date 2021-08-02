Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 167,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 29,278 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2,553.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,618,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000,000 after buying an additional 1,557,740 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 53,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $29.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.68. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BHC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

