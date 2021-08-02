Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,219 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $149.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.65. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.71 and a twelve month high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.85.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

