Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in State Street were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

State Street stock opened at $87.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.28. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $89.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,288 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

