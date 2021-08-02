Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $224,000 in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,825 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in AtriCure by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Regina E. Groves sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $302,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,384 shares of company stock valued at $7,535,402. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $84.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.93. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $85.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

