Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $75.48 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $76.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

