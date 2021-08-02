Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 4,628 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,840,000 after acquiring an additional 383,794 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,611,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,452,000 after acquiring an additional 201,936 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,041,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,388,000 after acquiring an additional 14,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,575,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 73.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 835,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,676,000 after acquiring an additional 355,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PHG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of PHG opened at $46.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.88.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

