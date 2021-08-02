Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 482 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 739.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 16.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 527,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,138,000 after buying an additional 73,206 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $39.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.35.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. Edward Jones downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.97.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

