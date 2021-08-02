Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.32.

FNKO has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 27,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $559,328.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 25,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $535,415.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,338,406 shares of company stock worth $30,376,456. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Funko during the second quarter worth $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNKO opened at $18.66 on Monday. Funko has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $27.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.78 million, a PE ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Funko will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

