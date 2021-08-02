Fusible (FUSII) Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last week, Fusible has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Fusible coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusible has a market cap of $221,784.39 and approximately $328.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00045865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00102527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00138164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,231.65 or 1.00078099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $332.74 or 0.00848802 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fusible Coin Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Fusible Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

