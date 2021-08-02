Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Upgraded at BOCOM International

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) was upgraded by research analysts at BOCOM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Futu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.72.

FUTU opened at $102.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 1.26. Futu has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.56 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. Research analysts expect that Futu will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Futu by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Futu by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Futu by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 15.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

