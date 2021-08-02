FUZE Token (FUZE) Market Capitalization Reaches $29,627.90

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. FUZE Token has a market capitalization of $29,627.90 and $42,149.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUZE Token coin can currently be purchased for about $39.10 or 0.00099501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00102892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00138518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,320.99 or 1.00068880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.16 or 0.00847871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FUZE Token Coin Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 758 coins. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token . The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUZE Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUZE Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

