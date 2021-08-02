FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) PT Raised to $21.00

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $259.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.90. FVCBankcorp has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 10.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVCB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 55.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 75.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.