FY2021 EPS Estimates for PROG Holdings, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for PROG in a research note issued on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PROG’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%.

PRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PROG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $43.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.63. PROG has a 1 year low of $41.27 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

