G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.95% and a negative net margin of 159.11%. On average, analysts expect G1 Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $17.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07.

GTHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, G1 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $223,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $597,000.00. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

