GAMB Reaches Market Cap of $10.98 Million (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One GAMB coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. GAMB has a market cap of $10.98 million and $286,765.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded up 20.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00060315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014879 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.22 or 0.00810103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00095180 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00040833 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

