Garlicoin Price Hits $0.0568 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One Garlicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0568 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Garlicoin has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $2,624.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Garlicoin
Garlicoin (CRYPTO:GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the
Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 64,385,650 coins. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Garlicoin
