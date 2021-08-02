Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.67.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $157.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.98. Garmin has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $158.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.14%.

In other Garmin news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $12,010,511.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,135 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,188. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $382,211,000 after purchasing an additional 33,026 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,055,000 after purchasing an additional 237,424 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Garmin by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,727,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,718,000 after purchasing an additional 20,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $192,181,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

