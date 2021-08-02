GCN Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $67,609.93 and approximately $5.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.00 or 0.00360619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007863 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000694 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

