Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Shares of RYF opened at $59.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $62.96.

