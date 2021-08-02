Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 82.7% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 60.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $31.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.17. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $31.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.