Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 671.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 443,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,508,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 326.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 921,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,535,000 after buying an additional 705,611 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 8,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DD stock opened at $75.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.24.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

