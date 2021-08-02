Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $411.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 60.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $413.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $359.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

