Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 664 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GNL shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price objective for the company.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $18.47 on Monday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.58%. Analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

In other news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $599,509.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,759.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,972,115.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

