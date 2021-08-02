Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,515,316,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in BlackRock by 45.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $692,443,000 after buying an additional 286,678 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,021,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after acquiring an additional 147,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. raised their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,949 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,259. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BLK opened at $867.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $876.84. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $531.39 and a 12-month high of $920.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.