General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $197.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,701. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.17. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $199.95. The firm has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.54.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

