General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.79.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, began coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $12.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $113.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.09, a PEG ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in General Electric by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 239,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 16,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

