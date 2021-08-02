Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Purchases C$149,760.00 in Stock

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Stephen William Reford purchased 166,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$149,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 521,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$469,008.
Generation Mining stock opened at C$0.86 on Monday. Generation Mining Limited has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$120.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29.
About Generation Mining
