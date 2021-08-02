Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Purchases C$149,760.00 in Stock

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Stephen William Reford purchased 166,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$149,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 521,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$469,008.

Generation Mining stock opened at C$0.86 on Monday. Generation Mining Limited has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$120.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29.

About Generation Mining

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, copper, gold, diamond, tungsten, platinum, and palladium deposits. It primarily holds 80.7% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

