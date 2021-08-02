Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GENI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.20.

GENI opened at $17.12 on Friday. Genius Sports has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $25.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $53.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $1,567,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $4,154,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $4,241,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $4,391,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $11,998,000. Institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

