Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) had its price objective lifted by Roth Capital from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on THRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentherm currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of THRM opened at $82.93 on Friday. Gentherm has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $83.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.30.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. Equities analysts expect that Gentherm will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after buying an additional 24,171 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gentherm by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

