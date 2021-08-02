Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 13,473 Shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delcath Systems were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DCTH. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $889,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Delcath Systems news, COO John Purpura acquired 4,000 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $37,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,276.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. J. Salamon acquired 4,500 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 31,850 shares of company stock valued at $364,183. Company insiders own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DCTH. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH opened at $10.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.56. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.78.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 173.70% and a negative net margin of 1,551.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

