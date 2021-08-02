Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 3,154 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 19.7% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 368,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 60,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,107 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 32.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $29.07 on Monday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.48.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

