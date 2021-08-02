Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MACK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 550,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 218,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,431 shares during the last quarter. 59.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MACK opened at $5.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $75.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 2.31. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $9.45.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

